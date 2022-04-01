Body Pulled From the Ice in Benton County

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- Authorities say a woman's body was pulled from the ice in Benton County Thursday.

At around 8:00 a.m., the Benton County sheriff's office received a call of someone laying on the ice in the Harris Channel area of Little Rock Lake in Watab Township.

Authorities arrived and confirmed the woman was dead.

A death investigation is underway to determine the cause and manner of her death. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected.