Body of Zimmerman Man Found in Northern Minnesota

SIDE LAKE -- The body of a Zimmerman man who went missing up in northern Minnesota has been recovered.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office was asked to help in the search for 72-year-old James Napoli on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad found Napoli's vehicle in Itasca County. A ground search found his body in a wooded area not far from his vehicle.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake on August 28th.