Zimmerman Man Missing in Northern Minnesota

CHISHOLM -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has gone missing.

They say 72-year-old James Napoli of Zimmerman was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at his cabin in Side Lake, north of Chisholm.

His family expected him to leave the next day for his home in Zimmerman, but he never arrived. Deputies have searched his cabin, but neither he nor his truck is there.

Napoli is described as a white male, 5'9 inches tall weighing 195 pounds.

He drives a white-colored 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup with MN license GEB-389.

If you have information on Napoli's whereabouts, please call the St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center at (218) 742-9825.