Body of Girl Recovered from Car Submerged in River

CROOKSTON (AP) — Authorities say they've recovered the body of a girl from a car submerged in the Red Lake River in Crookston.

The car was spotted floating in the river Wednesday afternoon before it sank. The Crookston Fire Department put a boat in the river and Polk County sheriff's deputies located the car using a drone.

Divers with the Grand Forks County Water Rescue Unit recovered the girl's body, which was taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office in Grand Forks.