Bob Fleege, 84, Foley

April 25, 1936 - May 12, 2020

Bob Fleege, age 84 of Foley, passed away May 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A visitation limited to 10 people at a time will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Grave Side Services will take place at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Robert Francis Fleege was born on April 25, 1936 at his grandmothers maternity hospital in Cuba City, Wisconsin. The family lived in Wisconsin and Illinois where he attended military schools and eventually graduated from high school in Iowa, class of 1955. He moved with his family to Park Rapids where he served in the National Guard and eventually located to Foley in 1959. He married Susan Knudsen on September 25, 1971 at St. Micheal's Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Bob started a beer distribution business with his father and eventually expanded, also delivering pop and water. He also worked as an over the road trucker for many years. Bob raised beef cattle and show horses for many years on his farm near Foley. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, riding and showing horses and water skiing. He was an Honorary Life Member of Foley Knights of Columbus, Bishop Marty Council 3603 and St. John's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, Foley and sons and daughter: Rick (Theresa), St. Cloud; Sara Lloyd, Boise, ID; Jason (Christina), Sauk Rapids; sister, Theresa Fleege, Foley and brother, Ed (Mary) of Oakdale and grandchildren: Trevor, Blake, Isabella, Parker, Coleman and Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Cade Lloyd.