Boating safety tips for the weekend

ST. PAUL -- So far, two people have died on Minnesota waters this spring, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting another busy weekend.

The DNR reminds everyone that with boaters of every skill level on the water, it’s everyone’s responsibility to stay safe.

Here are some of the best boating safety tips from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

Wear a life jacket. Ninety percent of boating fatality victims in Minnesota were not wearing a life jacket.

Check your safety equipment. Make sure your life jackets fit and are in good condition. Also check your boat’s lights, horn, and fire extinguishers before hitting the water.

Pay attention to high water. Waterways throughout the state are high this year.

Own your wake. Large wakes can have environmental consequences and present dangers to other boaters.

Leave alcohol on the shore.

For more information on boating rules, read the 2022 Minnesota Boating Guide or take an online boating safety course.