It's that time of year.

That time between Minnesota's "third winter" and "actual spring" known in memes as "mud season" or "The Pollening."

But before we know it, it'll be the Fishing Opener -- another of Minnesota springtime's major milestones.

So people are now on Minnesota's lakes and rivers -- or soon will be. The water is still very cold -- in the low to mid 30s. And that can be especially dangerous.

While air temperatures may be in the 60s or even 70s, water temperatures are still near freezing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says more than 30% of the boating fatalities in Minnesota are related to cold water with a victim not wearing a life jacket.

If you fall overboard or capsize, you could die in frigid Minnesota waters relatively quickly.

In fact, the DNR says the single most important factor in surviving cold water immersion could be wearing your life jacket, keeping you afloat, helping you conserve energy and giving you precious time for help to get to you.

The DNR has a printable download pamphlet with bullet points on what you should carry onboard or do before you hit the water.

But let's say you're on the water and something bad happens. What do you need to know to survive?

COLD WATER KILLS

When you fall into cold water, there are several things that could separately -- or combined -- kill you.

COLD SHOCK RESPONSE

People who suddenly find themselves in cold water have a "cold shock response" in the first 2-or-3 minutes. Victims gasp, hyperventilate, panic. Folks without a life jacket can drown in the first few minutes of "cold shock response."

SWIM FAILURE

Within the first half hour in the cold water, victims experience a rapid cooling of their arms and legs, making it hard to keep their heads above water. Now, this will happen regardless of a life jacket, but if you're wearing the safety gear, you have a better chance of not drowning.

IMMERSION HYPOTHERMIA

After a half hour in cold water, victims's become hypothermic -- their core temperatures drop and they lose consciousness. And if victims are not wearing life jackets, they typically will drown at this point.

The DNR has some survival strategies for folks wearing life jackets.

FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL

Get your breathing under control, assess your situation and make a plan. Locate other party members. Self-rescue if you can. Practice emergency signaling and communication while you still can. And slow your heat loss.

STAY WITH THE BOAT

Most capsized boats will still float. Stay with the boat, try to re-board. Float on your back and conserve energy.

SLOW YOUR HEAT LOSS

If it's just you in the water, cross your ankles, keep your hands crossed over your chest, raise your knees up, lean back and try to relax.

If there's more than one person in the water, huddle together.

Take a look at how this works.

So what if you're not wearing a life jacket and you go into cold water? If you noticed, all the survival skills are aimed at victims who ARE wearing life jackets. The folks without them...well...

GET A LIFE JACKET...AND WEAR IT

If you're going to be on the water -- especially this time of year -- wear a life jacket. It could save your life. State law requires you have life jackets on board -- but they can't save you if you're not wearing one.

Need some help finding the right life jacket for you or your family? The DNR has some tips here.

