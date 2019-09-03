Boat Rollover Near Kimball Injures Young Woman

KIMBALL -- A young woman received minor injuries after a boat rolled over on a Kimball-area lake.

Deputies from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident Monday around 4:30 p.m. on Lake Francis.

A boat driven by 46-year-old Jeremy Dahlen was pulling a tube when the line attached to it went from slack to tight, causing the boat to roll.

During the rollover, 19-year-old passenger Maddelyn Dahlen was thrown into the back of the boat. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.