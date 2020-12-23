Blizzard Warning Wednesday into Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for much of central Minnesota from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Whiteout conditions will develop due to heavy snow and gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Winter Storm Warnings are possible farther east as confidence in heavy snow continues to increase.

National Weather Service

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches are expected area-wide, but a narrow band of heavier snow could fall across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin where in excess of 8 or 9 inches are possible.

National Weather Service

For the latest travel conditions check out MnDOT's website.