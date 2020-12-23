Blizzard Warning Wednesday into Thursday Morning
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for much of central Minnesota from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 6:00 a.m. Thursday.
Whiteout conditions will develop due to heavy snow and gusts of 50 to 60 mph.
Winter Storm Warnings are possible farther east as confidence in heavy snow continues to increase.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches are expected area-wide, but a narrow band of heavier snow could fall across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin where in excess of 8 or 9 inches are possible.
For the latest travel conditions check out MnDOT's website.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app