Blackburn to Be Sworn In As Waite Park’s Newest Council Member

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a new face on the Waite Park city council.

Shawn Blackburn will be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting after winning a spot on the council during the election in November.

Blackburn replaces Vic Schultz who did not seek re-election.

Blackburn previously served on the Waite Park Planning Commission and was a part of the Waite Park Amphitheater Committee.

Current council member Frank Theisen and Mayor Rick Miller will also be taking the oath of office after both were re-elected.