Black Man Dies After Video Shows Officer Kneeling on Neck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck.

The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe.

Police spokesman John Elder says officers were called to investigate a report of a forgery at a business about 8 p.m. Monday and found the man matching the suspect's description in his car.

Elder says the man ``physically resisted'' arrest and appeared to be ``suffering medical distress'' after he was handcuffed. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.