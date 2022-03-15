Big Night for Timberwolves Star Towns

SAN ANTONIO -- It was a history-making game last night for Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored a franchise-record 60 points in a 149-139 win at San Antonio.

The victory pushed Minnesota to ten games over .500 at 40-30 on the season.

Towns says he owes the big night to his teammates:

I appreciate these guys so much because I ain't never been celebrated. You know, I don't know how that feels. You know, so to have kind of people do that when I got 60 was a crazy feeling. Again, 56 it was kind of just treated like another day. I appreciate that. They make these moments special.

The Wolves have won eight of their past nine games and will host the L-A Lakers tomorrow night.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.