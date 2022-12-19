Big Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Somebody just won a big prize playing a scratch-off game in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winner of $77,777 in the game Ruby Red 7s.

The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway in Sauk Rapids on Friday.

It costs $5 per ticket to play. The top prize is $77,777 and the odds of winning that prize are 1 in 733,120.

Also on Friday someone playing the game Gopher 5 won over $1.8 million with that ticket being sold at the Speedway in St. Joseph.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.