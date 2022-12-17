Winning $1.8 Million Gopher 5 Ticket Sold in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Someone just got a nice present right before Christmas.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot has been won for the Gopher 5 game. The prize is $1,821,826 million. That is one of the top five biggest prizes in the game's history.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 27 West Birch Street in St. Joseph.

The numbers drawn on Friday evening are 16, 22, 38, 42, 46

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

Saturday night the Lotto America jackpot is up for grabs. It is at a record nearly $31 million. That game is played in 13 states including Minnesota.