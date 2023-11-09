Big Layoffs Just Announced For Bloomington MN Company

This Bloomington Minnesota based outdoor equipment manufacturer was founded over 100 years ago in 1914. They invented the first mechanized fairway mower in 1919 for a Minneapolis golf club which lead to an entire mechanized industry.

They continued to innovate and grow in their 100+ years of successful business. But the TORO Company has now announced a reduction in workforce. In an interview with Fox 9 the company said:

"While always difficult decisions, we did a reduction in workforce that affected approximately 100 employees in total, across our entire global workforce."

The TORO company employs approximately 11,000 people worldwide.

According to their website, their long history includes taking the lead in the residential power mower industry in 1954. They moved into the underground irrigation business after that. By 2014, after 100 years in business, they entered the professional snow and ice management business.

By 2019 they became the leaders in the underground construction business and from then on they went through many acquisitions including Venture Products, Inc. in 2020, Portugal-based Turflynx and Left Hand Robotics and Intimidator Group in 2022.

2022 is also the year they debuted the industry's first robotic, battery powered lawn mower.

You can see from their recent Facebook post they are continuing to innovate. The TORO company did not offer a reason for the layoffs beyond the statement that it was a difficult decision and that it would affect approximately 100 people.

