Big Lake Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10

BIG LAKE - A Big Lake woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Big Lake.

A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Boden Lorette of St. Cloud was going west on Highway 10, and a car driven by 17-year-old Raina Marsolek of Big Lake was going north on Eagle Lake Road, when the two collided.