Big Lake Man Hurt in a Car vs Pedestrian Crash

BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Big Lake man was hurt when an SUV struck his bicycle Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Christopher Olsen was biking along eastbound Highway 10 just before 5:00 a.m. when the crash happened.

Troopers say a small SUV was also traveling east on Highway 10 when the two collided near Lakeshore Drive in Big Lake Township.

Olsen was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Olson Andrew of Rice, was not hurt.

