Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeks Volunteers

ST CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is looking for male volunteers for their mentorship program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters' Big Hero campaign launched this fall, and aims to get men paired with boys on a waiting list for mentors.

They are trying to get 100 male mentors recruited by the end of November. Boys typically wait longer than girls to get matched with a mentor because 66% of the young people on the waiting list are boys, but only 36% of the volunteer mentors are men.

Visit their website to sign up to be a mentor.