ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has received a record-breaking donation. The 21st annual Federated Challenge, hosted by Federated Insurance, raised over $4.9 million to support youth mentorship. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has received $740,000 of that total amount.

The event held in July had more than 700 attendees and 113 sponsoring businesses. Federated Insurance covers 100 percent of the event's costs, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Since this event began in 2005, the Federated Challenge has contributed more than $8.1 million to support youth in Central Minnesota alone. One of the event's consistent sponsors is Traut Wells.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Brothers Big Sisters loading...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota serves Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and northern Wright Counties.