UPDATE: Bicyclist Killed by Car Identified

MONTICELLO -- Authorities have released the name of the bicyclist who was killed after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

He's been identified as 17-year-old Ian Rogers of Monticello. He was not wearing a helmet.

The incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. at Highway 25 and Kjellberg Court in Monticello Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Rogers was riding his bike northbound on Highway 25 near Kjellberg Court in the left lane when he was hit by a vehicle also traveling north on the highway in the left lane.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Carla Hemminger of St. Cloud.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.