Bianca M. Rogalski, 25, Cambridge

July 24, 1995 - June 4, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Bianca Mae Rogalski, age 25 of Cambridge. She passed away on June 4, 2021, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12:00 PM (noon) until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Bianca was born to Lisa (Hanson) Rogalski and Paul Rogalski on July 24, 1995, in Minneapolis. She graduated in 2013 from Princeton High School. She loved spending time with her daughter, Quinn. Her daughter was her world. Bianca loved family time, celebrations, barbecues, parties, being a goofball, laughing, and being funny. She had a magnetic energy.

Bianca is survived by her mother, Lisa; father, Paul; daughter, Quinn; sisters, Ashlee and Krystle (Dustin); brother, Pauly; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and lots of cousins.

She was preceded in death by Grandma Gloria; Grandma Marlene; and Uncle Bryan.