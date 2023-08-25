Beverly R. Densmore, 91, Cold Spring

Beverly R. Densmore, 91, Cold Spring

 

March 7, 1932 - August 23, 2023

 

A funeral service will be 12 Noon, Monday August 28, 2023, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for Beverly R. Densmore, age 91, who died Wednesday at home. Burial will be in the Gloria Dei Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Beverly was born in St. Paul, MN to Leslie and Rose (Koskey) Northcutt. She married Curtis Densmore August 6, 1955, in Los Angeles, CA.

Beverly enjoyed reading mysteries, daily devotions, and doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Susan and Steven (Brenda); granddaughter, Ashley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; siblings, Marcella Braun, Robert Northcutt, and Harold Northcutt.

