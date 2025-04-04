Beverly J. Raines, 85, St. Cloud

December 3, 1939 - April 1, 2025

attachment-Beverly Raines loading...

Beverly J. Raines, 85, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully April 1, 2025 with her daughter, Christine at her side.

Beverly was born on December 3, 1939, in Sebeka, MN to Harold and Hazel (Bankord) Jessen. She was the 2nd oldest of eight children. She grew up in the Sebeka and Menahga area and attended country schools. She found her first job in Minneapolis along with a life-time friend, Marcy. Later she married Bill Raines in 1967, and they joined their families and lived in Shakopee. Later they moved to Lakeville and Farmington. She always enjoyed gardening, crafts, going to garage sales and playing cards and board games. After her husband passed, she moved to Alaska and worked in the hotel industry. She loved Alaska and enjoyed sitting on the shore of Nancy Lake. Later she returned to Minnesota and lived in Park Rapids. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting and sharing treats and meals with her friends at the apartment building.

She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son, husband and brother, Clyde Jessen. She is survived by her children Christine Fizette (Joel) of St. Cloud, Scott Raines (Stephanie) of Detroit Lakes and LouAnn Malecha (Mark) of Northfield.

She will be missed by her siblings David Jessen (Robyn) of Frazee, Ruth Ann Jessen of Anchorage, Mary Staudacher of Park Rapids, Linda Sharp (Les) of Frazee and Laurie Reger of Sebeka.

She will also be missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends.

Her memory will be held in the hearts of her family and all who were fortunate to know her.