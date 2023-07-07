Beverly F. Elwood, 87, Sartell

June 1, 1936 - July 6, 2023

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Beverly F. Elwood, age 87, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Beverly was born June 1, 1936 in St. Cloud to Herman and Lydia (Vierhuf) Manthey. She married Randall Lee Elwood on July 22, 1983 at the Stearns County Courthouse. Beverly grew up in St. Cloud and was a life long resident. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital as a Processing Attendant for 20 years, retiring June 1, 1998. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Beverly enjoyed game shows, trips to the casino, traveling, and Bingo.

Survivors include her sons, Dale (Lori) Flategraff of Pine River, Wayne Flategraff of Nevis, Andy (Brenda) Elwood of St. Augusta; daughter, Sandy (Ray) Jozwiak of Champlin; son-in-law, Mike Goedert of Sauk Rapids; brother, Eugene Manthey of Waconia; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Randall; daughter, Terresa; sons, William, James, and Randall Jr.; sister, Joyce; and brother, Marvin.