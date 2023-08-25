Beverly “Bev” Ann Freihammer, 70, Sauk Rapids

March 15, 1953 - August 23, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Beverly “Bev” Freihammer, age 70, who passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by her family at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday.

Bev was born March 15, 1953 in St. Cloud to Edward “Ed” and Elaine (Schneider) Eizenhoefer. She married Peter “Pete” Freihammer on the family farm in Sauk Rapids on December 5, 1995. She has been a resident of the area her whole life and worked numerous jobs including, Stearns Manufacturing, Fingerhut Distributing Center, and Wilke Sanderson. She officially retired as a sorter for FDC in 2018. Bev took a lot of pride in her vegetable garden and was famous for her pickles that she canned each year. She was a very good cook and loved to make meals for her family. She could be stubborn at times but was a very caring person who loved spending time with family, especially her granddaughter and great granddaughter.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Pete of Sauk Rapids; sons, Shane (Michelle) Gronau of Ramsey and Chad (Carla) Gronau of Sartell; siblings, Mary Lou (Wally) Thyen, Judy (Hilary) Jurek, Peggy (Tom) Kuba, Jim (Harlene) Eizenhoefer, Suzy Monnie, Joanie (Harley) Grona, Betty Eizenhoefer, Jane Eizenhoefer; granddaughter, Kalley (Daniel) Gallagher of St. Cloud; great granddaughter, Alani Gallagher of St. Cloud. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerry Eizenhoefer; brother in laws, Joe Schwinghammer and Harry Monnier.

The family wishes to thank Kalley for all of her care for her grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.