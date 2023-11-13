Betty Putnam Hennes, 96, St. Cloud

June 25, 1927 - November 10, 2023



Our wonderful mother, Betty Condon Putnam Hennes of St. Cloud, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023. She lived to be 96 years old.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her faith and family meant everything to her. She was a kind, giving and caring person.

Betty will be missed but we will cherish the memories of her.

Betty requested there be no funeral. The family will have a private graveside memorial this summer.