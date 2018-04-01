Betty J. Mustain, 83, St. Joseph

December 25, 1934 - March 28, 2018

Funeral services celebrating the life of Betty J. Mustain, 83, of St. Joseph will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 at Discovery Church, 700 18th Street NW in Sauk Rapids. Betty passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Country Manor Senior Healthcare Center in Sartell. Reverend Art Cotant will officiate. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. on Monday both at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Betty was born on December 25, 1934 in Paragould, Arkansas to Frederick and Josephine (Hinchclif) Smith. She married James C. Mustain on November 28, 1953 at Post Chapel in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. They moved to Minnesota in 1973 after extensive travel during James’s military career. Betty was a loving homemaker, wife and mother.

Betty enjoyed music and the arts, reading, gardening, collecting antiques and travelling. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, of 64 years, Jim; children, Barry (Susan) of St. Cloud, Jamie Mustain of Sauk Rapids; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Robert Smith of Dupo, Illinois; and sister, Dorothy (Bob) Massinelli of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Frederick C.; grandson, James Mustain; and nine siblings.

A heartfelt thank you to Country Manor Campus for their professional and loving care.