Betty J. Lundgren, 84, Sartell

April 11, 1936 – November 11, 2020

Betty Joyce Lundgren, age 84, of Sartell, MN died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN

Due to the pandemic and to keep friends and family safe, a private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. While the service is private, it will be livestreamed. Entombment will be in the North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born on April 11, 1936 in Dawson, MN to Floyd and Vivian (Olson) Sjolander. Betty graduated from Dawson High School in 1954 and from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities in 1958 with a BS degree. On June 23, 1957 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donovan "Don" Lundgren, sharing a life together for 59 years. They moved to St. Cloud in 1966 and raised three sons. Betty was an instructor for the College of Business at St. Cloud University and a substitute teacher for the St. Cloud school district. She was a master bookkeeper, supporting her husband Don with their rental properties and his successful real estate career. Betty was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school and vacation bibleschool teacher.

Betty had a gift to make things grow. But not just grow, to flourish with beauty and purpose. Her family and friends were always in awe of her ability to grow and care for beautiful violets, carefully tending to well over a dozen at a time and her geraniums would bloom well into November displaying their brilliant color amongst the snow. She was a lifetime learner and welcomed the chance to test her knowledge with card games and game shows, and especially loved Scrabble and Family Feud. She was an avid reader, a piano player, and a protector of animals and birds. She found great comfort and companionship in her poodles and her cat Mandy. Keeping the bird feeders full was always part of the weekly routine. Much like a garden, she also tended to her grandchildren. She loved them fiercely supporting their dreams and aspirations. Memories of Grandma include Chessman cookies, playing Puff the Magic Dragon on the Piano, McDonalds cheeseburgers, red wine, trips to Munsinger Gardens and walks with their dogs to the park.

Betty is survived by her children, Bruce (Teri) Lundgren of Casper, WY, John (Stephanie) Lundgren of St. Cloud, MN, and Daniel (Becky) Lundgren of Sartell, MN and eight grandchildren, Peter, Sara, Colin, Samantha, Connor, Emma, Max and Jakob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donovan “Don” Lundgren; infant son, Richard; and brother, Donn. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. The family will make personal arrangements to honor the health care workers that took care of Betty at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice.