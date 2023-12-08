Betty Ann M. Oliver, 78, Princeton

November 26, 1945 - December 6, 2023

attachment-betty Ann Oliver loading...

Memorial Services will be on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton, MN, for Betty Ann M. Oliver, age 78, of Princeton who passed away peacefully on December 6, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date.

Betty Ann was born to Royal and Elizabeth (Meyer) Anderson on November 26, 1945, in Shawano, WI. After high school she attended St. Cloud State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She married the love of her life, John Oliver, on February 22, 1964. They went on to raise a beautiful family with one son, Tom, and two daughters, Anne and Kari. Betty and John owned and operated Weisbrod Bakery for many years; John did the baking and Betty ran the bakery.

Betty loved quilting, knitting, sewing, skiing, reading, gardening, puzzles, and dogs. She enjoyed spending time swimming at the cabin on Spectacle Lake and being an active member at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, where she would volunteer her talents of quilting and sewing, and she participated in the church funeral committee. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her caring and selfless nature, kindness, and good sense of humor.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John Oliver; children, Tom (Debbie) Oliver of Bloomington, Anne (Bruce) Miller of Princeton, and Kari (Clifford) Wilson of Circle Pines; seven grandchildren, Chloe, Tate, Simon, Macey, Noah, Meadow, and Maya. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Fred Anderson.

A special thank you to Meadows on Fairview TCU and GracePointe Crossing for the care Betty received for the last four years.