Betty A. Jensen, 94, Cambridge

May 30, 1929 - October 21, 2023

attachment-Betty Jensen loading...

Betty Anne Jensen, age 94, passed away on October 21, 2023. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Betty Anne was born on May 30, 1929, to Henry and Anne (Paul) Erickson in Oxlip, MN, at the home of her parents. Her dad managed the Oxlip store and her oldest brother, Arnold, attended the school across from their home. The family moved to Cambridge when Betty was three. She spent her school years in Cambridge and graduated with the Class of 1947. She helped with their class reunions throughout the years until the final one in 2017. She worked at the Leader Store and Cambridge State Bank until getting married.

Betty married Glenn Guy Jensen on May 27, 1950, at the Cambridge Lutheran Church. They resided in Cambridge where they owned the Shell Oil Station for two years. They then moved to Princeton, where they purchased the house in which Glenn grew up. Their daughter, Pamela Anne, was born in 1952, and their son, Michael Glenn, was born in 1955. Glenn and Betty both worked at the Twin Cities Arsenal in New Brighton.

Betty was a clerk in personnel and handled the layoff when the Arsenal closed in 1957. She then worked at the Rural Cooperative Power Association in Elk River before working for Federal Cartridge Corporation in Anoka in 1964. She retired from Federal in 1987 as secretary to the technical director. Betty and Glenn’s retirement celebration was a square dance.

Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was active in the Ladies Aid and helped Glenn with cemetery records for many years. Betty enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, winters in Arizona, and camping with the Rum River Ramblers and the Immanuel Camping Group. Betty was a member of the Mille Lacs County Historical Society and a Lifetime Member of the Princeton Civic Betterment Club.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Pam Steinkraus of Rogers; son, Mike (Kimberly) Jensen of Princeton; grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Johnson, Joel Jensen, Ryan (Courtney) Jensen, Charles Steinkraus, and Brady (Megan) Steinkraus; seven great-grandchildren, Lucy, Daisy, Landon, Colton, Jaxson, McKenna, Haley, and one more great-grandson due in November; brother, Edgar (Linnea) Erickson; and sister, Lucille (David) Bucher.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Guy Jensen; brother, Arnold Henry Erickson; and son-in-law, Kim Steinkraus.