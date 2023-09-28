Beth Virgina Super, 60, Flensburg

February 16, 1963 - September 18, 2023

Beth Virginia Super, 60-year-old resident of Flensburg, MN, died Monday, September 18. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5 from 4:00-7:00 P.M at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Born on February 6, 1963 to the late Linus and Virginia (Kuhlmann) Super, in the serene town of Little Falls, MN, Beth led a life filled with warmth, love, and compassion. She touched the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Throughout her life, Beth found solace and fulfillment in the simple things. She had the remarkable talent of transforming fresh produce into delectable jars of preserved goodness. Her canned fruits and vegetables were a testament to the love and dedication she poured into her family and friends. She also loved to make her own bread and other baked goods which she made weekly.

A passionate nature lover, Beth found comfort in the great outdoors. Whether she was strolling through state parks collecting rocks, embarking on invigorating hikes, or even bonding on trail runs with her daughter, her spirit soared as she immersed herself in the beauty of the natural world. She found peace in wondering dirt roads looking for agate rocks along with endless nights spent around a good campfire. With each step, she embraced the peace of nature’s surroundings.

Beth's most cherished role in life was that of a loving mother to her children. Their bond was unconditional, forged through countless shared moments, laughter, and love. Beth's legacy lives on in her children, who carry their mother's strength, resilience, and gentle spirit forward.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Desiree (Alex) Seibert-Berg, Chad Seibert; brother, James L. (Emma Garcia) Super and uncle, Jerome Kuhlmann.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barb Cecko, Beverly Super and aunt, Marcelyn (Dwane) Ritter.

Beth Virginia Super will be remembered as a radiant presence, a beacon of love and compassion who left an enduring imprint on all who crossed her path. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to cherish the simple joys in life and to find peace in the beauty of nature. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.