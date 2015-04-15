Beth A. Potrament, 62, Princeton

December 15, 1952 - April 13, 2015

Beth Anne Potrament, age 62, of Princeton, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2015 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was born on December 15, 1952 in Hallock, MN, the daughter of Edward and Doreen (Williamson) Potrament.

Beth grew up in Minnetonka, graduating from Hopkins High School, the class of 1971. Following her graduation she focused on taking care of her family. She then attended St. Mary’s College and graduated with a degree in counseling focusing on family and chemical dependency. Beth worked at Hazelden as a counselor in the family center for many years as well as various other jobs in the counseling field, devoting a large portion of her life to helping others. In 2002 she began her most important and happiest contribution as a grandmother. Her granddaughters fulfilled and brought unspeakable joy to her life and she loved passing on traditions to her children and grandchildren.

Beth enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, bird watching and crocheting. She also loved nature, animals and her regular coffee order from Caribou. Above all else, she loved her grandchildren and family. She will always be remembered for her strength, compassion and drive among many other things. She will be dearly missed.

Beth is survived by her children, Christopher (Heather) Gardner, Charlynn (Tim) Kohner and Megan (Brian) Dreckman; granddaughters, Hannah and Haven Kohner and Leah and Johanna Dreckman; siblings, Sue (Dick) Hilman, Jayne (Vern) Jaszcak, Bill Potrament and Chuck (Faye) Potrament; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12PM Friday, April 17, 2015 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.