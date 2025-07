November 15, 1932 - July 5, 2025

Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Bertha “Muggs” Brisk, 92-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on July 5th, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 28th from 10:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie.

The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date.