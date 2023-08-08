Bertha Anna Lucken, 92, Richmond

March 11, 1931 - August 4, 2023

attachment-Bertha lucken loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Bertha Anna Lucken, age 92, who died Friday at Assumption Home surrounded by family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the church gathering space.

Bertha was born in Krain Township, MN to Anton and Mary (Arnzen) Van Heel. She married Leo Jospeh Lucken on October 6, 1955, in St. Francis Assisi, St. Francis, MN. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN.

Bertha loved animals, farming, and gardening. She had the kindest heart and the sweetest smile.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; siblings, Walburga (Ebnet) Barhorst, Rose Douvier, Hilda Forster, Julietta Van Heel, Edmund Van Heel, Marie Kleve, Alphonse Van Heel, and Rita Ritter.