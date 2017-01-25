Bernice E. Muske, 84, St. Joseph

February 5, 1932 - January 23, 2017

Bernice Muske loading...

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Bernice E. Muske, age 84, of St. Joseph who passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Interment of the urn will take place at a later date.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Bernice was born on February 5, 1932 in Freeport, Minnesota to Joseph and Hilda (Borgerding) Overman. She married Rueben Muske on September 28, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Bernice worked in Housekeeping at the College of St. Benedict for over 25 years.

She enjoyed reading, gardening and singing. Bernice especially treasured all the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband; children, Carol (James) Theisen of St. Cloud, Dan (Linda) of St. Joseph, Susan (Randy) Weishalla of St. Cloud, Donald (Paula) of St. Paul, Chuck (Diane) of St. Joseph, Steve (Tracy) of St. Joseph, Bill (Elizabeth) of Plymouth, Tim (Shelly) of St. Joseph, Tom of St. Joseph; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Genevieve Hiltner of Freeport, Mary Harren of Cold Spring, Ruth (George) Traeger of Melrose, Teresa Chamberlain of Anoka, Ed (Cheryl) Overman of Freeport, Norbert (Audrey) Overman of Albany, Fred (Mary) Overman of Spicer; sisters-in-law Evelyn Overman, and Gloria Overman; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Joe, Doreen Robillard, Jim, Ray and Celine; and beloved daughter in law, Maxine (Broughton) Muske; brothers-in-law, Doc Harren, Don Chamberlain, Clarence Hiltner; sisters-in-law, Betty Overman, and Millie Overman.