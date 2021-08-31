Bernetta Czech, 84, Bowlus

June 6, 1937 - August 29, 2021

Bernetta Czech, 84-year-old resident of Bowlus passed away on August 29 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 9th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8th from 4 -7 P.M. and Thursday, September 9th from 9:30 until the hour of service, all visitation times will be held at the Church.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Bernetta.

A full notice to follow.