Bernard “Bernie” L. Wesloh, 87, Princeton

December 1, 1936 - January 14, 2024

Bernard “Bernie” Wesloh, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed away surrounded by his family on January 14, 2024, at his home. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate.

Bernard LeRoy Wesloh was born to Edwin and Evelyn (Enemark) Wesloh on December 1, 1936, on the family farm in Princeton Township. He joined three older brothers, Ken, Merlin, and Bob and was later joined by three sisters, Margaret, Virginia, and Jean, and another brother, John.

Bernie graduated from Princeton High School in 1955 and from St. Cloud Teacher’s College in 1960, where he played football and ran track. On August 22, 1958, he married Gloria Weissenfluh. Bernie took advantage of National Science Foundation Grants at Rutgers University, Eastern Michigan University, and Northern Illinois University. He received his Master’s Degree in Science from St. Cloud State University in 1967.

Bernie and Gloria were blessed with two boys, Darryl and Darren. Bernie taught science and coached at Ivanhoe Public School for four years and then taught science and biology at Brooklyn Center High School for 32 years. Bernie was the 1978 Brooklyn Center School District “Teacher of The Year” and was a finalist for the “Minnesota State Teacher of The Year.” In addition to teaching, he coached football and track and field. Bernie was proud to be the defensive coach of the 1982 Brooklyn Center High School State Football champs and head coach of the 1985 Brooklyn Center High School State Track and Field champs. He was the recipient of the Butch Nash Defensive Football Coordinators award in 1985.

In 1992 Bernie was named “MN Track Coach of The Year.” He retired from teaching in 1996, however he did not retire from coaching as he went on to coach track and field events at Princeton High School for 12 more years. Over all the years he coached many individuals to competing and/or winning at the state level.

In 1993 Bernie and Gloria purchased the 20 acres that was left of the Ed and Evelyn family farm where he had been born. They had lived in Brooklyn Center from 1964 until 1995. Bernie and Gloria participated in “Volunteers in Mission” projects in the Caribbean and Central America for 13 years, only staying home in 2002 when Bernie had four-way heart bypass surgery.

Bernie’s interests included church choir, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He collected antique farm machinery, including John Deere, Farmall, and his “workhorse” Ford Diesel tractor. Over the years he was a staunch and active member of Princeton Methodist Church, St. Cloud Methodist Church, Ivanhoe Methodist Church, Brooklyn United Methodist Church, and back to Princeton Freshwaters United Methodist Church.

Bernie will be dearly missed by his wife of over 65 years, Gloria; sons, Darryl (Karen) and Darren (Michele); grandsons, Jeremy (Crista) Wesloh, Aaron (Devin Olson) Johnson, and Dallas (Morgan Lindell) Peters; granddaughter, Melody (Zach) Nyquist; two great-granddaughters, Leia Jo Wesloh and Hope Johnson; siblings, Ken (Claire), Merlyn (Velma), Margaret (Jerry) Janiak, Virginia Grupe, Jean (Jim) Matson, and John (Diane); brother-in-law, David (Karla) Weissenfluh; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Don) Pyykola; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; sisters-in-law, Louise Weissenfluh and Marolyn Wesloh; and brothers-in-law, Darwin Weissenfluh, Kenneth Weissenfluh, and John Grupe.