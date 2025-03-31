Bernard “Ben” Gross, 95, Hillman

August 17, 1929 - March 29, 2025

attachment-Bernard Gross loading...

Bernard "Ben" Gross, 95 year old resident of Hillman, died Saturday, March 29 surrounded by his family at home. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 11, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, Bull Dog Lake. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Chaplain: 213 1st Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN, 56345

A full and complete notice will follow.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Ben.