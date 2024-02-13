Bernadine “Bernie” S. Wesenberg, 97, Sauk Rapids

November 9, 1926 - February 12, 2024

attachment-Bernadine Wesenberg loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Bernadine “Bernie” Wesenberg, age 97, who passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Bernie was born November 9, 1926 in St. Cloud to Frank and Marie (Trutwin) Sobieck. She married Elmer Wesenberg on August 5, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Bernie was a homemaker and lived in Sauk Rapids all of her married life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Monica’s Society, Women’s Guild, St. Peter’s Mission Group, Immaculate Heart of Mary Secular Franciscans, and Living Rosary of North Prairie. She was also a member of Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 Auxiliary. Faith was very important to Bernie. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, fishing, and making homemade ice cream on the 4th of July. Bernie always made sure you didn’t leave her house without food and a blessing!

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Mary (Ralph) Stein of Richfield, Ann Henry of St. Ann, MO, Denis Wesenberg of Circle Pines, and Timothy Wesenberg of Sauk Rapids; sister, Lorraine Wagner of Sartell; grandchildren, Jason, Edie, Nathan, Roxanne, Russell, Rachelle, and Christine; and extended family and friends. Bernie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer on January 8, 1983; daughter, Barbara; sons, Michael and Carl; granddaughter, Christa Stein; brothers, Joseph, Edward, and Nicholas Sobieck; and sisters, Patricia Abraham, Frances Wesenberg, Mary Ann Vogel, and Josephine Sobieck.

Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Poor Clare’s Monastery.