Bernadine A. Ganzer, 91, St. Cloud

April 25, 1928 - April 24, 2020

Bernadine A. Ganzer, 91, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Per her wishes, no funeral services will be held. Burial will be at a later date in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Bernadine was born on April 25, 1928 in St. Cloud to Stanley and Cecelia (Kuffel) Malikowski. She retired from Fingerhut after 28 years of service and then worked part time for Aria Communications. Bernadine enjoyed playing cards, 500, 7 Up and Michigan Rummy. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.

Bernadine is survived by her sons, Gary of Sauk Rapids and David (Glenda) of Galena, IL; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lawrence, Richard, Elroy and Alois Malikowski; and sisters, Cecelia Sopkowiak, Rose Richter, Wanda Nikle and Anastasia Blackburn.

Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. Her kindness, generosity and support will be missed. May God Bless Her!

A heartfelt thank you to the Good Shepherd Memory Cottages, ACE Unit, and Memory Lane for their excellent care and compassion.