Bernadette Darlene Trobec, 80, Sartell

September 12, 1937 - January 12, 2018

Bernadette Darlene Trobec died peacefully in her home on January 12, 2018 on her family homestead.

Bernadette was born on September 12, 1937 to Oliver and Mary “Mayme” (Justin) Knettel in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Joseph K. Trobec on June 6, 1957 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Together, they raised their family of seven children in Cottage Grove. They retired to their hometown of St. Stephen in 1999. She enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her expansive gardens, watching the birds, picking and collecting rocks and caring for animals. She was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed preparing family favorites along with eating good food. She loved hosting family gatherings with bonfires, working on her land, eating and laughing with others. Bernadette enjoyed the simple things but shared her love of nature and vast awareness with all who would listen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, Ken; and siblings, Adrian, Donald, Luvern and Eileen.

She is survived by her children, Jay (Rebecca), Michelle (Mark), Scott (Sarah), Chris (Jannell), Kara, and Vanessa (Chad); grandchildren, Amanda, Karissa, Parker and Sophia; and her beloved dog, Akenya.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate and Reverend Robert Harren will concelebrate. Private family interment will take place at a later date.