Bernadette “Bunny” E. Regnier, 89, St. Cloud

June 29, 1934 - November 11, 2023

attachment-Bernadette Regnier loading...

Bernadette “Bunny” (Schnettler) Regnier passed away November 11, at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dick and Bunny’s former house in St. Cloud, May 25, 2024 at 1:00 pm.

Bunny was born June 29, 1934 in Urbank, MN to Louis and Dora (Kuhn) Schnettler. Bunny’s family moved to Clarissa, MN in 1948 where she graduated high school in 1952. Following high school Bunny went to the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1955. While in Nursing school Bunny met and became engaged to Richard (Dick) Regnier. Bunny and Dick were married June 2, 1956 in Clarissa, MN.

Bunny and Dick began their marriage in St. Cloud, moved to Red Wing, St. Louis Park, St. Cloud, Fond du Lac, WI, Shoreview, MN, back to Fond du Lac, WI, finally retiring in St. Cloud. Bunny worked as an RN everywhere she lived. She loved her profession until the day she retired.

Bunny was a gifted, talented woman who was generous with her crafts. She quilted, knitted, sewed, cross stitched, and played the piano. She and Dick enjoyed traveling, antiquing and time spent with family and friends.

Bunny and Dick were married 62 years before he preceded her in death in 2017.Bunny is survived by her four children: Dave (Shelly) Regnier of St. Cloud, Karen Bilka of Manitowoc, WI, Sarah Regnier of Baltimore, MD, and Jennifer (Eric) Buch of St. Cloud; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Patricia (Schnettler) Moe.

Bunny was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. We take solace knowing Dick and Bunny are once again together.

We her family would like to thank Moments Hospice and Tami her CNP from Bluestone for their exceptional care.