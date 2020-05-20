Benton, Sherburne County Fairs Canceled This Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two more summer events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Benton County and Sherburne County Fairs scheduled for this summer have been canceled.

Organizers say with the current restrictions and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, they felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation.

The Benton County Fair will resume on August 3rd-8th 2021, while the Sherburne County Fair will return July 15-18th, 2021.