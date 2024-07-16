(ELK RIVER) -- It's fair time in Elk River.

The Sherburne County Fair opens Thursday and runs through Sunday (July 18-21) at 18335 Joplin Street Northwest.

The fair opens at 8 each morning and closes at midnight Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The fair closes at 5 pm on Sunday, July 21st.

You can see the detailed list of events for each day of the fair at the Sherburne County Fair website.

There's a $5 entry fee to the fairgrounds for those 6 years of age and up. You can see the ticket prices for grandstand events including the demolition derby, bulls and barrels and "Redneck Races." The Redneck Races is a new event to the fair which involves car racing with jumps.

You can buy individual day admissions -- or a four-day gate pass OR discount carnival tickets. You can get unlimited ride wristbands at the fair's website.

A parade starts 10 Saturday morning with some 50 parade units registered so far. This year's theme is "Pure Imagination," and fair officials say "if desired, please decorate floats/units accordingly." You'll get extra judging points if you do. Oh, and floats with live music will get bonus points, too.

Sherburne County's first fair was held in 1889 and has been held every year except in 1946 (because of the war) and in 2020 (because of the Covid pandemic.)