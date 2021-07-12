Loads of Fun at Sherburne County Fair in Elk River July 15-18

Last year marked just the second time in its 132-year history that the Sherburne County Fair hasn't happened.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the Sherburne County Fair is set to run this Thursday July 15 through Sunday, July 18!

"We were hoping to not have to make this announcement," fair organizers posted to Facebook May 2020, "but after careful consultation with the county and other organizations regarding the health and safety of everyone in our community – our visitors, our volunteers, our exhibitors and our longtime fair partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Sherburne County Fair, scheduled for July 18-21, 2020 in Elk River, MN." They assured that they would be using the time to make necessary improvements and begin preparing for the next fair July 15-18, 2021.

Here's a list of some of the highlight events and activities each day:

Thursday, July 15

- Medallion Hunt

- Goat, Horse, Llama-Alpaca, Sheep and Swine Shows

- Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

- Magic Joe

- Dance Party (for those with special needs)

Friday, July 16

- Medallion Hunt

- Beef, Dairy, Mini Horse shows

- Clear Blue Country (band)

- Jerrod Neiman (artist)

Saturday, July 17

- Poultry Show

- Parade

- Garden Tractor Pull

- Bingo

- Freddie Justice Planets Funniest Hypnotist

- Robotics Demo

- Backpack Giveaway

- Talent Show

- Pearson Tractor Pull

- Six to Midnight (Band)

Sunday, July 18

- Rocket Building and Launch

- Ice Cream Social

- Bingo

- Elk River German Band

- Pedal Tractor Pull

- Demolition Derby

Things like the medallion hunt, 4H exhibits, animal barns, laser tag, vendors, photo booths, Midway, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Magic Joe performances and more occur daily. See the full schedule of events here. Fairgrounds hours are:

Thursday, July 15 7am - midnight

Friday, July 16 7am - midnight

Saturday, July 17 7am - midnight

Sunday, July 18 7am - 10pm

The first Sherburne County Fair was held in the fall of 1889 in rural Elk River. Today, the fair sees anywhere between 12,000-18,000 attendees.

