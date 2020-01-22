Benton County Won’t Address Refugee Resettlement

FOLEY -- Benton County has decided not to address refugee resettlement in light of a federal judge's injunction against President Trump's executive order.

County Administrator Monty Headley says it was pulled from the agenda Tuesday through a motion by a commissioner and the removal was adopted.

Headley says Lutheran Social Services told them it was a moot point now and local governments are not required to give consent in 2020.

If the executive order is eventually upheld, Headley says they can always revisit the issue.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app