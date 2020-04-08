Benton County Seeking PPE Donations

FOLEY -- Benton County is looking for donations of personal protective equipment for its first responders and front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The county says supplies are running short and they are accepting masks, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer products.

Donations can be dropped off at the Benton County Property Management Office in Foley on Thursdays between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

If you have questions, you can call (320) 968-8146.

