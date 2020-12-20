Local Girl Scouts Looking for Donations for Their Food Pantry

SAUK RAPIDS -- A local food pantry is in need of community support this winter. Girl Scout Troop 636 in Sauk Rapids is looking for help keeping their Little Free Pantry stocked up.

Over the summer the troop made up of 14 fourth graders designed and built the pantry as part of their Take Action Project to address a need in their community. In the fall it was installed outside the Great River Federal Credit Union branch on 2nd Street North in Sauk Rapids.

The girls rotate stopping by and checking on the pantry. Troop Leader Kari Boehmer says the pantry is well-used by needy families in the area and is frequently empty when they visit it. She says they are always looking for food donations and any amount helps.

The troop is also planning on hosting a food drive for their pantry in the new year.