Everything You Need To Know About Girl Scout Cookie Season in MN

So you say you didn't get enough delicious treats over the holidays and now you're sad the festivities are over? Feel like there is nothing to look forward to? Well, there's good news. It's nearly Girl Scout Cookie Season in Minnesota! Put it on your calendar and get ready for more deliciousness.

I've got everything you need to know to be prepared. From all the cookies that will be available, to when and how you can buy them. Also, one unfortunate piece of news about a popular cookie that won't be sold this year.

Girl Scouts Sell Cookies From Street Trucks In New York City John Moore, Getty Images loading...

First, when can you get your cookies? Well, dates do vary for different locations and regions but typically cookie sales start in mid-January and end by April. According to the website for the Lakes and Pines chapter that covers St. Cloud and surrounding areas, they should be selling cookies around the end of January. You can check your zip codes HERE for more specifics.

According to the Lakes and Pines chapter website, these are the flavors that will sold in this region:

Adventurfuls - Brownie inspired cookies with caramel flavored creme.

Toast-Yay - French Toast inspired cookies dipped in icing.

Thin Mints - Crispy Chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolate coating.

Carmel deLites (AKA Samoas) - Crispy cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolate stripes.

Peanut Butter Patties - (AKA Tagalongs) Crispy cookies layered with Peanut Butter and finished with a chocolate coating.

Peanut Butter Sandwich (AKA Do-si-dos) - Crisp and crunchy oatmeal cookies with peanut butter filling.

Trefoils - Iconic Shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe.

Carmel Chocolate Chip - Gluten free. Rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, hint of sea salt, chewy cookie.

Lemonades - Shortbread cookie with lemon flavored icing.

Girl Scouts Kicks Off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend At Grand Central Terminal Paul Morigi, Getty Images loading...

But there are other flavors being sold in different regions. Here are those:

Toffee-tastic - Gluten-free cookies with a buttery, sweet impression.

Lemon-Ups - Crispy lemon cookies with inspiring messages baked in

Girl Scout S'mores - Graham sandwich cookies with a chocolate and marshmallow combo as the filling.

Unfortunately last year's new and extremely popular cookie, the Raspberry Rally, won't be sold this year. I wrote about that earlier and you can see it HERE.

As far as cost of cookies this year, just like on-sale dates varying by region, the same will happen with price. But boxes will range from $5 to $7.

13 Minnesota Slang Terms Everyone Should Know