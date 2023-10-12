This Girl Scout Cookie Collab Will Make MN Mouths Water!

It was just last week that I gave the bad news that a massively popular Girl Scout cookie was being retired. The Rasberry Rally had just been introduced last year to overwhelming popularity. So why retire it? The Girl Scouts of the USA said they were "taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties."

Maybe part of it was that this new collaboration was coming? Well regardless, Minnesota peanut butter lovers can rejoice. These new cookies will leave your mouth watering. Just when you thought Girl Scout cookies couldn't get any better, they paired them with peanut butter. And unlike the full line of Girl Scout cookies, you don't have to wait until January to get them.

Introducing three new variations of SKIPPY® P.B. Bites, all featuring Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired flavors. This portable, poppable snack offers a whole new indulgent taste experience for Girl Scout Cookie™ lovers that tastes like dipping those beloved cookies into a fresh jar of creamy SKIPPY® peanut butter, creating an irresistible treat that is sure to please. The new bite-size snacks come in three different flavors: Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Adventurefuls™

From the Press Release: "Seeing some of the most beloved Girl Scout cookie flavors paired with a brand like Skippy is a wonderful tribute to the Girl Scout Movement, which has encouraged millions of girls to embrace entrepreneurism through our cookie program," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA.

The most important part now is where and when can you buy them, right? Good news! They are being rolled out to retailers this month in Minnesota and across the Country. For more information you can visit Skippy's website.

